The Health Benefits of Mushrooms

March 20 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

From psilocybin to culinary and herbal applications, mushrooms have been in the news a lot lately. The health benefits of eating ordinary mushrooms are significant. Even the Cleveland Clinic agrees. But did you know that medicinal mushrooms are also being used to enhance the immune system and psilocybin mushrooms can be used to treat depression and improve quality of life for people dying from cancer?

Join Age-Friendly Carbondale to learn more about current ordinary and novel uses for mushrooms with licensed herbalist and aspiring mycologist David Teitler.

The event will be presented in person at the Carbondale Branch Library and also online via Zoom and Facebook.

Details

Date:
March 20
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/health-benefits-mushrooms

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
