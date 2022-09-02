THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

SEPTEMBER 24 @ 1:00 PM

THIS IS AN OUTDOOR CHILDREN’S SHOW

ALL AGES

Genre: Puppetry & Ventriloquism

Join us on TACAW’s lawn for an outdoor performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” This unique show combines puppets, magic, ventriloquism, trained seal, juggler and clown. It’s magic and puppets presented in storytelling format with a multitude of fun characters performing magic and ventriloquism along the journey. It’s fun and funny with lots of audience participation and music.