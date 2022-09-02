Your community connector

THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

September 24 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH
SEPTEMBER 24 @ 1:00 PM
SHOW @ 1:00PM
THIS IS AN OUTDOOR CHILDREN’S SHOW
ALL AGES
Genre: Puppetry & Ventriloquism

Join us on TACAW’s lawn for an outdoor performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” This unique show combines puppets, magic, ventriloquism, trained seal, juggler and clown. It’s magic and puppets presented in storytelling format with a multitude of fun characters performing magic and ventriloquism along the journey. It’s fun and funny with lots of audience participation and music.

September 24
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Free
https://tacaw.org/calendar/the-greatest-show-on-earth/

The Arts Campus at Willits
9705105365
info@tacaw.org
www.tacaw.org

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
(970) 510-5365
tacaw.org
