The Great Pumpkin Carve/ El Gran Tallado de Calabazas

Your Garfield County Libraries are hosting a pumpkin carving celebration during the month of October! Pumpkins, patterns, and tools will be provided while supplies last. One pumpkin per group, but feel free to bring your own.

Las bibliotecas de Garfield te invitan a una celebración de tallado de calabazas durante el mes de octubre. ¡Acompañanos con tu familia a la biblioteca para divertirse en Halloween! Se proporcionarán calabazas, patrones y herramientas. Una calabaza por grupo, pero se permite traer sus propias calabazas para tallar también.