Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

The Great Pumpkin Carve/ El Gran Tallado de Calabazas

October 29 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Your Garfield County Libraries are hosting a pumpkin carving celebration during the month of October! Pumpkins, patterns, and tools will be provided while supplies last. One pumpkin per group, but feel free to bring your own.

Las bibliotecas de Garfield te invitan a una celebración de tallado de calabazas durante el mes de octubre. ¡Acompañanos con tu familia a la biblioteca para divertirse en Halloween! Se proporcionarán calabazas, patrones y herramientas. Una calabaza por grupo, pero se permite traer sus propias calabazas para tallar también.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 29
Time:
1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/great-pumpkin-carve-4

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
▲Top ▲Top