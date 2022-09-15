Your community connector

The Crystal Jubilee at True Nature Healing Arts

September 24

Free

The Crystal Jubilee is a celebration of inspiration, connection, and self-discovery taking place Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 9 am to 9 pm. We ask that you join us for a day of organic tastings from our cafe and an array of entertainment including a musical performance by Tierro Band with Bridget Law of Elephant Revival, a classical violin performance of Johann Sebastion Bach’s “The Playful” by MinTze Wu, a tour by True Nature’s co-founder Eaden Shantay, a community meditation guided by spiritual, religious, and non-denominational leaders, kids crafts and more. We ask that you join us at True Nature Healing Arts as we come together to embrace and celebrate a renaissance of the awakened mind.

September 24
Free
https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-crystal-jubilee-879529

True Nature Healing Arts
970-963-9900
truenaturehealingarts.com
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9705100212
