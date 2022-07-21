THE BODY ALIVE @ TACAW

AUGUST 13 @ 10:30 AM

SHOW @ 10:30AM | DOORS @ 10:00AM | MOVE YOUR BODY EVENT

$60 (INCLUDES POST CLASS PROSECCO TOAST) | $45 (CLASS ONLY)

Genre: Dance

Jayne Gottlieb of Aspen Shakti created the Body ALIVE practice as a fusion of yoga, dance and embodiment set to loud music, concert lighting and infectious energy.

It is so much more than a workout class, the Body ALIVE invites participants into the expression of their own movement with hip-hop, latin jazz, twerking and slow stretching feeling free to move and discover what turns their JOY on. Think Conscious Night Club mixed with a Killer Workout.