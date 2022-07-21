Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

THE BODY ALIVE @ TACAW

August 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

$45 – $60

THE BODY ALIVE @ TACAW

AUGUST 13 @ 10:30 AM

SHOW @ 10:30AM | DOORS @ 10:00AM | MOVE YOUR BODY EVENT

$60 (INCLUDES POST CLASS PROSECCO TOAST) | $45 (CLASS ONLY)

Genre: Dance

Jayne Gottlieb of Aspen Shakti created the Body ALIVE practice as a fusion of yoga, dance and embodiment set to loud music, concert lighting and infectious energy.

It is so much more than a workout class, the Body ALIVE invites participants into the expression of their own movement with hip-hop, latin jazz, twerking and slow stretching feeling free to move and discover what turns their JOY on. Think Conscious Night Club mixed with a Killer Workout.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
August 13
Time:
10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
$45 – $60
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/the-body-alive-tacaw/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
▲Top ▲Top