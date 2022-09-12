THE ART OF MOUNTAIN FARMING and the magic of seed

Chefs Barclay Dodge and Joey Scarlett will take you on a culinary journey that will both tantalize the taste buds and stimulate the mind! This six-course meal will feature unique varieties of food plants developed over the past decade by the farmers at Seed Peace as they select for flavor, beauty and resilient production in our unique mountain climate.

Local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef join Pitkin County seed breeder and farming innovator Casey Piscura in celebration of 10 years of seed development in the Roaring Fork Valley. We also celebrate 128 years of continual farming at Sunfire Ranch and the third year of innovative local farming non profit Seed Peace!

All proceeds will go to support the programs at Seed Peace as they continue to catalyze the growth of the local food system in the Roaring Fork Valley from seed to table!