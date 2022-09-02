Your community connector

TGR WHISKI SERIES: MAGIC HOUR

October 15 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$70 – $85

TGR WHISKI SERIES: MAGIC HOUR
OCTOBER 15 @ 7:00 PM
SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM
$70 MEMBERS | $75 IN ADVANCE | $85 DAY OF
SEATED SHOW
Genre: Action Film

Includes:

• Guided Tincup Whiskey Tasting
• YETI + TGR Swag Bags
• 3 Months of TGR Premium
• Athlete/Production Team Q&A
• VIP screening of Magic Hour

The TGR WhiSKI Series is coming to Basalt, bringing our small batch experience to TACAW on Saturday, October 15. Join us for a more intimate event as we pair a VIP screening of our new feature length ski and snowboard film, Magic Hour, with a high end whiskey tasting (featuring selections from Tincup whiskey) and an athlete/production team Q&A. Attendees will also receive gift bags at this event including custom YETI x TGR Ramblers and more.

We’ll have prize giveaways from TGR, YETI, Sierra Nevada, Atomic, Volkl, Mammut, Tincup Whiskey and others. Plus, everyone in attendance will have a chance at the tour grand prizes, including a trip to our hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the ultimate at-home editing package from Sierra Nevada, a YETI prize pack, custom skis or snowboards from Tincup Whiskey, and a Mammut safety setup including an avy pack.

Details

Date:
October 15
Time:
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$70 – $85
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/teton-gravity-research/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
