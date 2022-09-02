TGR WHISKI SERIES: MAGIC HOUR
October 15 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm$70 – $85
TGR WHISKI SERIES: MAGIC HOUR
OCTOBER 15 @ 7:00 PM
SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM
$70 MEMBERS | $75 IN ADVANCE | $85 DAY OF
SEATED SHOW
Genre: Action Film
Includes:
• Guided Tincup Whiskey Tasting
• YETI + TGR Swag Bags
• 3 Months of TGR Premium
• Athlete/Production Team Q&A
• VIP screening of Magic Hour
The TGR WhiSKI Series is coming to Basalt, bringing our small batch experience to TACAW on Saturday, October 15. Join us for a more intimate event as we pair a VIP screening of our new feature length ski and snowboard film, Magic Hour, with a high end whiskey tasting (featuring selections from Tincup whiskey) and an athlete/production team Q&A. Attendees will also receive gift bags at this event including custom YETI x TGR Ramblers and more.
We’ll have prize giveaways from TGR, YETI, Sierra Nevada, Atomic, Volkl, Mammut, Tincup Whiskey and others. Plus, everyone in attendance will have a chance at the tour grand prizes, including a trip to our hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the ultimate at-home editing package from Sierra Nevada, a YETI prize pack, custom skis or snowboards from Tincup Whiskey, and a Mammut safety setup including an avy pack.