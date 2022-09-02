TGR WHISKI SERIES: MAGIC HOUR

OCTOBER 15 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM

$70 MEMBERS | $75 IN ADVANCE | $85 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Genre: Action Film

Includes:

• Guided Tincup Whiskey Tasting

• YETI + TGR Swag Bags

• 3 Months of TGR Premium

• Athlete/Production Team Q&A

• VIP screening of Magic Hour

The TGR WhiSKI Series is coming to Basalt, bringing our small batch experience to TACAW on Saturday, October 15. Join us for a more intimate event as we pair a VIP screening of our new feature length ski and snowboard film, Magic Hour, with a high end whiskey tasting (featuring selections from Tincup whiskey) and an athlete/production team Q&A. Attendees will also receive gift bags at this event including custom YETI x TGR Ramblers and more.

We’ll have prize giveaways from TGR, YETI, Sierra Nevada, Atomic, Volkl, Mammut, Tincup Whiskey and others. Plus, everyone in attendance will have a chance at the tour grand prizes, including a trip to our hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the ultimate at-home editing package from Sierra Nevada, a YETI prize pack, custom skis or snowboards from Tincup Whiskey, and a Mammut safety setup including an avy pack.