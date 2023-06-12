“Terrene” Exhibit Opening Reception

The CMC Aspen Gallery will present an opening reception on June 14 for Terrene, an exhibit featuring the work of two local artists, Leah Aegerter and Mila Rossi.

The work in the exhibit explores the cross-section of the natural world and the human hand through collage and sculpture. The event will offer the opportunity to support and celebrate local artists on the Colorado Mountain College Aspen campus. Aegerter and Rossi will give a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. when attendees can ask questions and speak with the artists about their work.

The opening reception is sponsored by Obermeyer Wood, CMC ArtShare and the CMC Foundation. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. with the artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. on June 14 at the CMC Aspen Gallery at CMC’s Aspen campus, 0255 Sage Way, Aspen Business Center, Aspen. Light refreshments will be served.

Contact Lauren Mayer, CMC associate professor of art and gallery director at 970-236-0435, lmayer2@coloradomtn.edu with questions or more information.

The exhibit is on display at the gallery from May 30 to Aug. 25. Call 970-925-7740 to schedule your visit as hours vary.