Tension/Trauma Release Exercises TRE®

Facilitated by Jacquie Wheeler, TRE® Certification Trainer & Provider & Betsy Bowie, Certified TRE® Provider.

TRE® is an easy to learn body-led technique to release the stress and tension of everyday life, immediate or prolonged difficult situations,

or traumatic life experiences. More information about TRE® at https://traumaprevention.com/

This series of TRE® sessions provides a strong foundation and guidance to confidently continue this practice on your own.

Dress for comfort. Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle.

Fee for 4 session series $50 or $15 per session

RSVP to info@tcfhf.org