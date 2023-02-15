Your community connector

Tension/Trauma Release Exercises TRE®

February 22 @ 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm

$15 – $50

Facilitated by Jacquie Wheeler, TRE® Certification Trainer & Provider & Betsy Bowie, Certified TRE® Provider.

TRE® is an easy to learn body-led technique to release the stress and tension of everyday life, immediate or prolonged difficult situations,
or traumatic life experiences. More information about TRE® at https://traumaprevention.com/

This series of TRE® sessions provides a strong foundation and guidance to confidently continue this practice on your own.

Dress for comfort. Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle.

Fee for 4 session series $50 or $15 per session
RSVP to info@tcfhf.org

February 22
7:15 pm - 8:45 pm
$15 – $50
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/events/

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
