Tension/Trauma Release Exercises TRE®
February 22 @ 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm$15 – $50
Facilitated by Jacquie Wheeler, TRE® Certification Trainer & Provider & Betsy Bowie, Certified TRE® Provider.
TRE® is an easy to learn body-led technique to release the stress and tension of everyday life, immediate or prolonged difficult situations,
or traumatic life experiences. More information about TRE® at https://traumaprevention.com/
This series of TRE® sessions provides a strong foundation and guidance to confidently continue this practice on your own.
Dress for comfort. Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle.
Fee for 4 session series $50 or $15 per session
RSVP to info@tcfhf.org