Tension and Trauma Release Exercise Sessions

A 4 session series Thursday, November 10th, 17th, December 1st and 8th.

TRE® is a simple technique that uses simple stretching exercises to gently trigger the body’s natural healing response to release stress and tension

that has accumulated from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences. This series of four TRE® sessions provides a strong foundation and guidance to confidently continue this practice on your own.