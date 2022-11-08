Your community connector

Tension and Trauma Release Exercise Sessions

November 10 @ 8:15 pm - 8:30 pm

$4 – $50

A 4 session series Thursday, November 10th, 17th, December 1st and 8th.
TRE® is a simple technique that uses simple stretching exercises to gently trigger the body’s natural healing response to release stress and tension
that has accumulated from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences. This series of four TRE® sessions provides a strong foundation and guidance to confidently continue this practice on your own. 

November 10
8:15 pm - 8:30 pm
$4 – $50
Event Tags:
,
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/tension-and-trauma-release-exercise-sessions/2022-11-10/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
