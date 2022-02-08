Your community connector

Teen STEAM: NASA

March 17 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Students in grades 5 and up can explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (S.T.E.A.M.) the third Thursday of each month after school! Each program will have a fun, open-ended S.T.E.A.M. project or maker-space supply setup that will challenge your critical thinking skills while allowing for creativity and experimentation.

On Thursday, March 17th we’ll be participating in NASA’s call for Landsat-Inspired Art! We’ll learn about Landsat satellites, the beautiful images they capture, and the important data they collect while creating artwork inspired by USGS Earth as Art satellite images. Check out #landsatcraft on social media to see what other artists have come up with and share your own Landsat-inspired creations!

basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

