Teen Safe Space

Need a safe space to get help? We will provide teens with resources for self-care, non-profit health organizations, counseling options, local support groups and mental health hotlines. Whatever you need, stop by the conference room to the left of the main library entrance and we will help you take the first step.

¿Necesitas un espacio seguro para recibir apoyo? Ofrecemos recursos para que l@s adolescentes aprendan a cuidar de sí mism@s; que conozcan sobre organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ofrecen servicios de salud; y que estén al tanto de las opciones existentes de consejería, grupos de apoyo locales y líneas de atención para la salud mental. Te ayudaremos a tomar el primer paso.