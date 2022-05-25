Teen Lounge

Middle and high school students can play games, watch movies, or just hang out with friends after school on select Wednesdays from 2:30 – 5 PM. Our Community Room will be set up with board games to try, art supplies for getting creative, and our Nintendo Switch and/or DVD player on the big screen.

This program is for students in grades 5 and up. Younger students will not be admitted unless they are being cared for by teen siblings. Adults may stop by to check on their teens, but may not stay during the program.

Adherence to current municipal public health policies is required. Masks are appreciated.