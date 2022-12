Your opinion matters! Join us in the Treehouse at the library to share your ideas for what you want out of your library. You can pick what books/videogames and e-materials you want in the teen collection, tell us how you want the teen space to look and share what activities and programs you want to have. There will be snacks! (If you are still not convinced, it also looks good on a college application/resume) Grades 5-12.