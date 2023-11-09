Make your voice heard by joining the Basalt Regional Library’s new Teen Library Council!

As a part of TLC, 6th-12th grade students can influence the games, books, movies, and programs they want to see offered at the Basalt Regional Library. Students involved commit to a 1 hour of meeting each month, volunteer and assist when there is a need for teen programs, and carry themselves as representatives of the library. Members of TLC will influence the Young Adult Services at the library, can earn volunteer/community service hours, gain leadership experience, enjoy snacks at each meeting, and receive early access to new library materials and offerings.

¡Eleva tu voz formando parte del nuevo consejo de adolescentes en la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt!

Como parte del consejo de adolescentes de la biblioteca (TLC por sus siglas en inglés), l@s alumn@s cursando del 6º al 12º grados pueden ejercer influencia en los juegos, libros, películas y programas que les gustaría ver en la biblioteca de Basalt. L@s alumn@s participantes se comprometerán a 1 hora de reuniones cada mes, a presentarse como voluntari@s y ayudar (cuando sea necesario) en los programas para adolescentes, además de conducirse como dignos representantes de la biblioteca. Los miembros del TLC colaborarán en los servicios para adultos jóvenes en la biblioteca y tendrán la oportunidad de acumular horas de voluntariado o servicio comunitario, adquirir experiencias de liderazgo, y disfrutar de refrigerios en cada reunión, así como de recibir acceso temprano a nuevos materiales y otros programas ofrecidos por la biblioteca.