Teens in Grades 5-12 are invited to the Teen Fly Tying club! Participants will learn how to tie their own flies and learn about the aquatic life in our rivers and streams from experts in our community. Snacks and materials will be provided. Offered in partnership with the Roaring Fork Conservancy.

Wednesday April 12, 2023

3pm to 4:30pm

@ Roaring Fork Conservancy

Wednesday April 26, 2023

3pm to 4:30pm

@ Basalt Library