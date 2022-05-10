Teen Fly Fishing Clinic with Roaring Fork Conservancy

Teens are invited to get hooked on fly fishing in this three-day program with Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFC) & Taylor Creek Fly Shop!

For students entering grades 5 – 9 next school year. This FREE program at Roaring Fork Conservancy’s River Center includes the basics of fly casting, an introduction to aquatic macroinvertebrates (AKA fish food), angler ethics, and a morning of fishing at Old Pond Park. All fishing equipment will be provided. We will meet at the River Center on the following dates:

Monday, June 20th: 9 AM – 12 PM

Tuesday, June 21st: 9 AM – 12 PM

Wednesday, June 22nd: 9 AM – 12 PM

This program is FREE but registration is required. Registration opens May 1st, 2022. Participants must be able to attend all three days to participate. This program is for students entering grades 5 – 9 in the 2022-2023 school year ONLY.