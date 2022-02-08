Your community connector

Teen Flash Fiction Workshop

March 16 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

CALLING ALL ASPIRING AUTHORS! Learn how to write engaging stories in 300 words or less in our Flash Fiction Workshop with ArtistYear AmeriCorps teaching artist, Betsy Zaubler. Students in grades 5 and up, can try writing exercises, learn how short stories can pack a punch, and leave with a newly penned short story.

This program is brought to you in partnership between the Basalt Library and AmeriCorps ArtistYear. Betsy Zaubler, has a passion for writing and theatre. We are fortunate to have her talents supporting our youth programming at the library this year.

Details

Date:
March 16
Time:
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

