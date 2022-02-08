Teen Flash Fiction Workshop
March 16 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pmFree
CALLING ALL ASPIRING AUTHORS! Learn how to write engaging stories in 300 words or less in our Flash Fiction Workshop with ArtistYear AmeriCorps teaching artist, Betsy Zaubler. Students in grades 5 and up, can try writing exercises, learn how short stories can pack a punch, and leave with a newly penned short story.
This program is brought to you in partnership between the Basalt Library and AmeriCorps ArtistYear. Betsy Zaubler, has a passion for writing and theatre. We are fortunate to have her talents supporting our youth programming at the library this year.