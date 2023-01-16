Teen Coding Club

Are you excited to discover the world of computer coding? Join the Aspen Science Center in an exploration of computer science. Learn python (the most useful coding language) in a fun, engaging, and casual environment. You will be amazed at how fast you learn and how much you can create. Perfect for 8th-12th graders at any experience level. Snacks provided.

This course is led by Baker Casagrande, an educator for the Aspen Science Center who studied Computational Physics (Computer Physics) at Colorado College and is excited to share his love for coding with you!