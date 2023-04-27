“Taste & Smell” Dance Workshop with Professional Dancers Baye & Asa

This class asks dancers to connect actively to their taste and smell, using those senses as literal and metaphorical reference points to engage with movement. Activate all 5 senses to enlarge the experience of performance, expand beyond practical execution of movement, and give nuance and idiosyncratic presence to each dancer. Step outside the internal into an externalized experience with rigor and curiosity. Let’s attack the warmup, technical exercises, and phrase work with hungry mouths and greedy nostrils:

1) research how sensory awareness effects pedestrian and virtuosic movement

2) investigate improvisation that builds awareness of detail and creative decision making

3) sharpen performance technique and externalize experience using active focus to create a dialogue with our environment, inviting the possibility of character and narrative

4) play with rhythm to understand its relationship to muscular tension and effort in the body

5) challenge the idea that dance should look and feel effortless

6) create an empathetic space to tackle phrases with physical courage

Class is sweaty. Everyone is welcome.