Tai Chi for Health

January 31 @ 10:35 am - 11:30 am

$2

8-week session starting January 31st

Date:
January 31
Time:
10:35 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
$2
Eagle County Healthy Aging
Phone:
970-379-0020
Email:
ouray19@hotmail.com

Eagle County Community Center, El Jebel
20 Eagle County Road
El Jebel, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-319-8829
Website:
www.boostyourbrainpower.org

