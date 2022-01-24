Submit an Event « All Events Tai Chi for Health January 31 @ 10:35 am - 11:30 am $2 « MGP Presents: Suzanne Santo at The Ute Theater Storytime at Home – Garfield County Libraries » 8-week session starting January 31st + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: January 31 Time: 10:35 am - 11:30 am Cost: $2 Event Category: Live Events Event Tags:Eagle County, El Jebel, health, wellness Organizer Eagle County Healthy Aging Phone: 970-379-0020 Email: ouray19@hotmail.com Venue Eagle County Community Center, El Jebel 20 Eagle County Road El Jebel, CO 81623 United States + Google Map Phone: 970-319-8829 Website: www.boostyourbrainpower.org Related Events Storytime at Glenwood Springs Branch Library January 25 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Tuesday, repeating until September 27, 2022 St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center Donor Bus January 25 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Science Afternoons January 26 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm|Recurring Event (See all)An event every 2 weeks that begins at 8:00 am on Wednesday, repeating until May 5, 2022 « MGP Presents: Suzanne Santo at The Ute Theater Storytime at Home – Garfield County Libraries »