TACAW HAPPY HOUR WITH 5POINT FILM FEST

Genre: Culinary Arts // Film

Come celebrate the return of 5Point Film Fest with a special showing of this year’s Festival trailer. We will be showing the trailer and a couple of 5Point favorite shorts films on our lobby video wall. Enjoy Happy Hour with the 5Point team at Tabl. Drink specials 3-7pm. Tapas menu available 5-7pm. Come by and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to our Changemaker Film Program during the Festival.