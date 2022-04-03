Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

TACAW HAPPY HOUR WITH 5POINT FILM FEST

April 8 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Genre: Culinary Arts // Film

Come celebrate the return of 5Point Film Fest with a special showing of this year’s Festival trailer. We will be showing the trailer and a couple of 5Point favorite shorts films on our lobby video wall. Enjoy Happy Hour with the 5Point team at Tabl. Drink specials 3-7pm. Tapas menu available 5-7pm. Come by and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to our Changemaker Film Program during the Festival.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 8
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/5point-film-fest/

Organizer

TACAW
Phone:
(970)948-7214
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
https://tacaw.org/

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org

Related Events

▲Top ▲Top