Systemic & Family Constellation Workshop

June 25 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

$75.00

In Family Constellations an entanglement is a situation where a person is living under the influence of an ancestor either living or passed on.
Constellation work is a powerful healing modality that works with personal, inherited, ancestral, cultural imprints, and trauma that was left unprocessed and unfinished.  Think of your family as a grouping of stars that like a constellation are connected to one another through out time.
We will work to identify and resolve entanglements, unconscious bonds and patterns that prevent us from truly taking our place and living free from the constraints of the past. This is amazing work. I hope you will join us. 

Details

Date:
June 25
Time:
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$75.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.carolshure.com/events/community-constellation-workshop-healing-with-the-ancestors-8/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
