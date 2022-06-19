Systemic & Family Constellation Workshop

In Family Constellations an entanglement is a situation where a person is living under the influence of an ancestor either living or passed on.

Constellation work is a powerful healing modality that works with personal, inherited, ancestral, cultural imprints, and trauma that was left unprocessed and unfinished. Think of your family as a grouping of stars that like a constellation are connected to one another through out time.

We will work to identify and resolve entanglements, unconscious bonds and patterns that prevent us from truly taking our place and living free from the constraints of the past. This is amazing work. I hope you will join us.