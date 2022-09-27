Your community connector

Systemic Family Constellation Workshop

October 15 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

$75.00

From a systemic perspective, illness and patterns that have been difficult to resolve can be a result of trauma and entanglements from within our family, and ancestral lineage.
A workshop session can bring awarenesses and change to these patterns and how they have been internalized. When we are able to get to the root cause of our issues, our life experience changes.
We can become more proactive by doing the healing of the generations. Honor our roots, our ancestry, the sum total of it all.

Pre-REGISTRATION is required. For details contact Carol at
communityconstellation@gmail.com or 831-218-5770

Details

Date:
October 15
Time:
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$75.00
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
carolshure.com/events

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing aka Davi Nikent
Phone:
970-618-2096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
