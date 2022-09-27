Systemic Family Constellation Workshop

From a systemic perspective, illness and patterns that have been difficult to resolve can be a result of trauma and entanglements from within our family, and ancestral lineage.

A workshop session can bring awarenesses and change to these patterns and how they have been internalized. When we are able to get to the root cause of our issues, our life experience changes.

We can become more proactive by doing the healing of the generations. Honor our roots, our ancestry, the sum total of it all.

Pre-REGISTRATION is required. For details contact Carol at

communityconstellation@gmail.com or 831-218-5770