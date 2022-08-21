Your community connector

Systemic Family Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors

August 28 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

$75 – $150

Are you aware of how the past influence’s the present? Research is showing that the epigenetic effects of intergenerational trauma is passed down through our lineage. Ancestral issues that are at the root of our feelings of lack of well being; physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
In a constellation session you can find more resolution than in years of talk therapy, because most of our problems are deeply rooted in the unconscious and we have no access to them. These are soul based problems. Facilitating since 2005. Questions or to Pre-register contact Carol

Details

Date:
August 28
Time:
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$75 – $150
Event Tags:
,
Website:
www.carolshure.com

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
