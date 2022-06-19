Systemic Family Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors

Systems theory asserts that all the parts of any system, such as a family, are connected and influence us in ways beyond our conscious awareness. Issues that can seem specific to us can be followed back to the family.

We all carry a spectrum of attachment injuries, systemic and collective trauma.

In looking for a systemic solution to a personal problem, we experience how trauma can be stuck in time and how it is passed on unknowingly through the generations. In this space a larger narrative is revealed and new doors of perception are opened.

