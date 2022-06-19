Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Systemic Family Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors

June 25 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

$75.00

Systems theory asserts that all the parts of any system, such as a family, are connected and influence us in ways beyond our conscious awareness. Issues that can seem specific to us can be followed back to the family.
We all carry a spectrum of attachment injuries, systemic and collective trauma.
In looking for a systemic solution to a personal problem, we experience how trauma can be stuck in time and how it is passed on unknowingly through the generations.  In this space a larger narrative is revealed and new doors of perception are opened.
Questions or to PRE-REGISTER
communityconstellation@gmail.com

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
June 25
Time:
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$75.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.carolshure.com/events/

Organizers

Carol Shure
The Center for Human Flourishing

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
▲Top ▲Top