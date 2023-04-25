Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Systemic Family Constellation

April 29 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Constellation work is a reconciliation tool that allows us to see and clear ancestral inheritance’s. There are 2 stand alone upcoming workshops: April 29th, and June 11th
The unhealed wounds, unresolved trauma and stories of the past can repeat in our lives manifesting as relational difficulties, pain or health issues. In a Family Constellation session, a framework is set up of a family system to identify entanglements, unconscious bonds and patterns and then we will work towards reconciliation, repair and restoring order at systemic level’s to bring resolution, and freedom from the constraints of the past to the whole family.
PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED PLEASE EMAIL or MESSAGE CAROL : communityconstellation@gmail.com or message 831-218-5770

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 29
Time:
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
carolshure.com/events

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org
▲Top ▲Top