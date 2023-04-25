Systemic Family Constellation

Constellation work is a reconciliation tool that allows us to see and clear ancestral inheritance’s. There are 2 stand alone upcoming workshops: April 29th, and June 11th

The unhealed wounds, unresolved trauma and stories of the past can repeat in our lives manifesting as relational difficulties, pain or health issues. In a Family Constellation session, a framework is set up of a family system to identify entanglements, unconscious bonds and patterns and then we will work towards reconciliation, repair and restoring order at systemic level’s to bring resolution, and freedom from the constraints of the past to the whole family.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED PLEASE EMAIL or MESSAGE CAROL : communityconstellation@gmail.com or message 831-218-5770