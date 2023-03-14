Systemic Family Constellation

The unhealed wounds, unresolved trauma and stories of the past can repeat in our lives manifesting as relational difficulties, pain or health issues. In a Constellation we can look into the root’s of the family tree to see just how the family system is functioning and what the purpose of these symptom’s can mean. In a Family Constellation session, a framework is set up of a family system to identify entanglements, unconscious bonds and patterns and then we will work towards reconciliation, repair and restoring order at systemic level’s to bring resolution, and freedom from the constraints of the past to the whole family.

Pre- registration is required . Contact Carol by email or message

communityconstellation@gmail.com or 831-218-5770