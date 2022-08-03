Your community connector

Sweet Peas

August 30 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

$8 – $400

Parents and their babes are welcomed into a nourishing space which includes gentle stretching, singing, meditation, and a healthy brunch. First time parents learn ways to connect with their babies while seasoned parents are invited to share their wisdom. Parents are guided in observation exercises as well as sweet, simple lap games and lullabies. Soothing sensory experiences offered to help restore and rejuvenate body, soul, and spirit. Aspects of child development explored while self care practices deepened. Articles and texts offered to deepen conversations and understanding of topics explored.

Details

Date:
August 30
Time:
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
$8 – $400
Website:
https://waldorfschoolrf.com/parent-child

Organizer

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com

Venue

waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
16543 Hwy 82
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com
