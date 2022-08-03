Sweet Peas

Parents and their babes are welcomed into a nourishing space which includes gentle stretching, singing, meditation, and a healthy brunch. First time parents learn ways to connect with their babies while seasoned parents are invited to share their wisdom. Parents are guided in observation exercises as well as sweet, simple lap games and lullabies. Soothing sensory experiences offered to help restore and rejuvenate body, soul, and spirit. Aspects of child development explored while self care practices deepened. Articles and texts offered to deepen conversations and understanding of topics explored.