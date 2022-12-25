Supporting Our Teens: A Workshop for Parents and Teenagers

By Emily Supino, MA, Licensed Professional Counselor

Teenagers are faced with many obstacles every day, whether it’s academic stress, peer pressures, social media pressures, addiction, shifting hormones, family conflict, mental illness, you name it! As parents, you may be able to relate to some of these challenges – maybe you struggled with some of these too? And yet present day teenagers are facing obstacles many parents did not experience and may have trouble understanding, resulting in teens feeling unheard and misunderstood. In this workshop, local therapist Emily Supino, will discuss how present day challenges are impacting youth mental health, how parents can better understand and support their teens, and how teenagers can better understand their needs and ask for support.