SUPPER CLUB

February 1 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$75

DINNER FORM 6:00PM – 8:00PM
TICKET PRICE $75 PER DINNER
PASS FOR 6 DINNERS: $425
Genre: Culinary Art | Dinner

This winter, be a part of TACAW’s Supper Club. In collaboration with Epicure (Allen & Julia Domingos), TACAW is pleased to offer exclusive dinners every other Wednesday during the months of January, February, and March. These delicious multi-course meals will feature an inspired and creative menu made with the freshest ingredients in our all-electric kitchen.

Tickets include food, nonalcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the bar. Seats are limited, so don’t wait to reserve yours today.

Details

Date:
February 1
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$75
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/supper-club-february-1/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
