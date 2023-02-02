SUPPER CLUB

February 1 @ 6:00 pm

DINNER FORM 6:00PM – 8:00PM

TICKET PRICE $75 PER DINNER

PASS FOR 6 DINNERS: $425

Genre: Culinary Art | Dinner

This winter, be a part of TACAW’s Supper Club. In collaboration with Epicure (Allen & Julia Domingos), TACAW is pleased to offer exclusive dinners every other Wednesday during the months of January, February, and March. These delicious multi-course meals will feature an inspired and creative menu made with the freshest ingredients in our all-electric kitchen.

Tickets include food, nonalcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the bar. Seats are limited, so don’t wait to reserve yours today.