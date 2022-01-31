Colorado Animal Rescue’s Sunlight Snowshoe Shuffle is back and in person in 2022!

Mark your calendar for Sunday, February 27th and join us at Sunlight Mountain. Registration starts at 9 am and the race will kick off at 10 am. Registration to the event is $25 and kids 12 and under are free! Event shirts will be available for all participants and snowshoes will be available for rental. Participants will also have a chance to win some great raffle prizes from Marble Distilling, Peppino’s Pizza, The Italian Underground, and Sunlight Mountain!

Can’t make it to the event? No worries! Join us virtually and complete the race on your own anytime during the month of February. Share your race results and photos with us on Strava or send them to erin@coloradoanimalrescue.org. All virtual participants will receive an event shirt that will be available for pick up at the shelter.

Registration is open now so get your snowshoes out of the closet and get them ready for this fun 8K event!