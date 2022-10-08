We are two months away from the kick-off to winter in Aspen. The Chris Klug Foundation (CKF) is back with our 17th annual Summit for Life! This year the event will be back in full force for the first time since 2019, including the post-race party at the top of the mountain. Summit for Life is held by the Chris Klug Foundation to celebrate the gift of life; the event aims to both raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation and fundraise for the foundation.

You can help raise awareness for this wonderful cause by participating in this year’s event. The event will begin at the Gondola Plaza at 5:30 PM when racers begin the 3,267 vertical-foot climb to the top. There is a ride-for-life option for those who do not want to make the trek up the mountain but would like to celebrate all the same. Racers will be greeted at the top of the mountain with live music, warm drinks, and a hearty dinner! This year three Bounce Back Winners will attend the event to celebrate the fact they not only bounced back from a transplant but have also given back to the transplant community.