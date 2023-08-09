Summit for Life 2023

The Chris Klug Foundation (CKF) invites you to join us for the 2023 Summit for Life (S4L) and help us celebrate the 18th Annual “Kickoff to Winter” in Aspen, CO!

Summit for Life is a nighttime uphill race up Aspen Mountain, and one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for CKF. Our mission is to raise awareness of the lifesaving gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation. By participating in S4L, you are helping us spread this message, and making a difference for the 104,000 people awaiting transplant in the United States today.

Racers will climb 3,267 vertical feet to the summit to raise awareness for the gift of life. Each year over 400 racers and riders take on the challenge and join CKF as we celebrate at the top! Every racer is required to fundraise a minimum of $100 and will receive a racer bag full of goodies for their hard work. (Don’t feel limited by the fundraising minimum, we encourage racers to go above and beyond for the chance to win some wonderful prizes! We are here to support your efforts–please contact us for ideas, strategies, tips, tricks, and tools!)

SUMMIT FOR LIFE: Hike, skin, or snowshoe your way to the top where there will be a post-race party held at the Sundeck Restaurant! Enjoy dinner provided by The Little Nell, live music, and an awards ceremony where we will announce our 2023 Michael Wells Inspirational Award. We’ll also be presenting our top fundraisers and top race finishers with their (much-deserved!) awards.

You can also register with your buddies as a team! Whether you belong to a gym, work for a company, or volunteer with an organization, get a group of your friends, family, co-workers, volunteer buddies, gym partners, etc, together, pick a team name, and start training for the climb and fundraising to raise awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation! There is also a prize for the best dressed team so please have some fun with your race costumes! All registered participants will receive a commemorative 2023 Summit for Life item.

RIDE FOR LIFE: Skip the uphill hike and ride the Silver Queen Gondola straight to the top of Aspen Mountain! Greet your friends, cheer on the racers, and join us for the post-race party at the Sundeck.