Summer Solstice Ceremony Cacao, Reiki and Sound Healing Event

A special Summer Solstice Ceremony Facilitated by Jessica Sijaric and Conor Johnson to embrace the Light of Illumination and Creation on the planet. The Ceremony will begin with a Cacao Ceremony to open and warm the Heart and uplift the Spirit. The second part of the evening, while laying down each participant will be blessed individually with the gentle touch of Reiki from Jessica and a unique sequence of sounds by Conor with Planetary Gong, Singing Bowls, Chimes and other Sacred Instruments. Reservations recommended. Ticket purchase online at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/summer-solstice-ceremony/