Summer Solstice Ceremony Cacao, Reiki and Sound Healing Event

June 21 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$35

A special Summer Solstice Ceremony Facilitated by Jessica Sijaric and Conor Johnson to embrace the Light of Illumination and Creation on the planet. The Ceremony will begin with a Cacao Ceremony to open and warm the Heart and uplift the Spirit. The second part of the evening, while laying down each participant will be blessed individually with the gentle touch of Reiki from Jessica and a unique sequence of sounds by Conor with Planetary Gong, Singing Bowls, Chimes and other Sacred Instruments. Reservations recommended. Ticket purchase online at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/summer-solstice-ceremony/

Details

Date:
June 21
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$35
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/summer-solstice-ceremony/ps://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/events/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
