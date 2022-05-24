Your community connector

Summer Solstice Celebration at True Nature Healing Arts – Sat. , June 18th

June 18 @ 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Come honor the light and sacred change of season at True Nature with a Summer Solstice Celebration.

FREE to the community. Donations Welcome. Please visit our website for more information and to register in advance. https://www.truenaturehealingarts.com/events

Can’t make it Saturday? Join us Tuesday, June 21st for Tarot Card Readings with Madison Cheshire. 15, 30 and 60 min sessions available. Appointments Required, call to book at 970-963-9900.

9 am – 10:30 am
Start your morning with this fun workshop learning to create earth altars with Amy Fairbanks of Sunshine Conduits! Experience a 7 step process that combines art, nature and time to ponder nourishment this Summer Solstice. Located: Yoga Spiral

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Children + Family Rock Painting with True Nature Staff. Located: Yoga Spiral

3:33 pm: BioDynamic Spray with Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller. Located: Fire Circle

6 pm – 7 pm: Universal Dances of Peace with Alya Howe + Mindy Arbuckle. Located: BioDynamic Garden

June 18
9:00 am - 7:00 pm
https://www.truenaturehealingarts.com/events.

True Nature Healing Arts
970-963-9900
truenaturehealingarts.com
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9705100212
