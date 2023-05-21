Summer Reading Kickoff Party!

Celebrate the beginning of summer, and the beginning of the Summer Reading Program!

Out on the library lawn, we will have a Bounce House, courtesy of the Roaring Fork Club, and our own Obstacle Course which made its debut at last summer’s kick off party. Be sure to sign up to participate in our Three Legged Race and Potato Sack race or the Water Balloon Toss, or you may want to check out the stilt walker or have your face painted by our guest artists from Art of Air. Picnic fare will be provided by PJ of Backdoor Catering.

The library is happy to announce that our community partners, WE-Cycle, Mountain Valley Family Sports Medicine, and the Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District will join us for the afternoon. Bring your friends and family – All Together Now Summer Reading party at the Basalt Regional Library!

¡Celebra el inicio del verano y el comienzo del Programa de Lectura Durante el Verano!

Contaremos con una casa inflable al aire libre, en el césped de la biblioteca (cortesía de Roaring Fork Club), así como con nuestra propia pista con obstáculos, misma que hizo su debut el verano pasado durante la fiesta de inauguración. Asegúrate de participar en nuestra carrera de tres piernas, en la de sacos de patatas, o en el juego de lanzamiento de globos con agua. O tal vez desees caminar con zancos o que uno de nuestros artistas invitados, de Art of Air, te pinte la cara. La comida, estilo picnic, será provista por PJ de Backdoor Catering.

La biblioteca tiene el gusto de anunciar que nuestros socios comunitarios, WE-Cycle, Mountain Valley Family Sports Medicine y Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District nos acompañarán por la tarde. Trae a tu familia y amigos. ¡Es la fiesta de inauguración del Programa de Lectura Durante el Verano: Todos Juntos Ahora!