Summer Popup at Botany Houseplant Shop

SUDS Refillery and local artist Lindsay Jones are popping up at Botany Houseplant Shop from 9am-1pm on Saturday, June 24.

Eliminate your household waste by refilling your soaps, detergents, cleaners, and body care with SUDS Refillery. Bring your own containers or grab a freebee from the used bin.

Shop Lindsay’s Monte Carlo tees, local postcards and prints of Sopris, her 14er Series including her new 14er Logbook + Stamp Set, and more.

All in-store items at Botany will be 20% off during the popup!