Summer Popup at Botany Houseplant Shop

June 24 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Free

SUDS Refillery and local artist Lindsay Jones are popping up at Botany Houseplant Shop from 9am-1pm on Saturday, June 24.

Eliminate your household waste by refilling your soaps, detergents, cleaners, and body care with SUDS Refillery. Bring your own containers or grab a freebee from the used bin.

Shop Lindsay’s Monte Carlo tees, local postcards and prints of Sopris, her 14er Series including her new 14er Logbook + Stamp Set, and more.

All in-store items at Botany will be 20% off during the popup!

June 24
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Free
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs_bHKMuJMU/

Botany Houseplant Shop
9703404528
botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com
www.botanyhouseplantshop.com

Botany Houseplant Shop
586 Highway 133
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703404528
www.botanyhouseplantshop.com
