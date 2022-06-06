Summer Performer: Will Parker and the Make Believe Band

Get your imagination running with musician and song writer Will Parker in this whimsical and interactive musical performance. Join along as will plays his guitar and harmonica and sings original music blended with imaginative play. Don’t miss this opportunity to be creative and entertained, and come prepared to dance, sing-a-long, and be part of a one of a kind improvised song!

Will Parker is a children’s songwriter and teaching artist who writes and performs music for “kids ages 1-100.” During Will’s whimsical and interactive shows, he plays guitar and harmonica and sings original songs that engage the audience in singing-along, dancing, high-fiving, and imaginative play. The kids even help Will create an improvised song through their suggestions and input on what should happen next in the impromptu story. Will also engages the kids in conversation about how every person can be creative and that writing a song is something they can do too. The kids learn that songs are a great way to tell stories–their own stories too!