Summer Performer: Nature’s Educators

Super Snakes with Nature’s Educators!

How well do you know snakes? Here is your chance to get up close and personal. Snakes are amazing creatures which many people fear. During this presentation, discover the ways to identify which snakes are venomous, learn what snakes eat, find out where they live, and how they find their prey. Visit with a variety of snakes and who knows, you may overcome your fear of these legless reptiles by the end of the program!