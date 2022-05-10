Summer Performer: Amazing Dave Elstun

Fish-Tales of Magic!

Have you ever heard someone tell you a story about the big fish they caught? Usually, these stories are an exaggeration. Well magicians do the same thing. Fish-Tales of Magic is Amazing Dave Elstun’s fun and entertaining journey through the history of magic. Dave tells the stories of famous magicians and the magic that made them famous, was it real or not? The fun wraps up with the greatest showman in magic history, Harry Houdini. Known as the Man Who Walked through Walls, Amazing Dave asks the question, “Is it a Fish Tale or did it really happen?”