Summer Performer: All Together Now with Wildlife

Enjoy an educational presentation featuring some of the critters housed at our local wildlife sanctuary! Learn about local wildlife, hear stories about animals rescued by the PSS Wildlife Foundation, and learn what to do if you find an injured or abandoned wild animal. You will even get to visit with some of the resident animals from the Foundation!

¡Disfruta de una presentación educativa en la que se destacan algunas de las criaturas que tienen su hogar en nuestro santuario local de vida silvestre! Aprende sobre la vida silvestre local, escucha historias sobre animales que han sido rescatados por PSS Wildlife Foundation, e infórmate sobre qué hacer si llegas a encontrar un animalito silvestre abandonado o herido. ¡Incluso tendrás oportunidad de visitar a algunos de los animales que residen en la fundación!