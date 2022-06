Your Garfield County Libraries, Dance Initiative, and Alpine Bank invite kids aged 7-10 to a week long dance camp at one of two libraries. Both bilingual camps are free, featuring creative movement with Latin flare taught by Claudia Pawl and expression/choreographic composition taught by Katrina Toews.

Session 2 • July 11 – 15 • 9 am to 12 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library