SUDS Refillery Pop-Up at Botany Houseplant Shop

Join Botany Houseplant Shop and artist Lindsay Jones, for a SUDS Refillery Pop-Up shopping event on Saturday, September 30 from 10-2. Bring your empty bottles to reuse and refill your household soaps & cleaners. Stock up on earth friendlier wash cloths, bamboo toothbrushes, makeup in cardboard packaging, turkish towels, toothpaste tabs, shampoo + conditioner bars, and tons more.

Shop Botany Houseplant’s newest arrivals and take advantage of specials discounts for the day.

Artist Lindsay Jones will be selling her Monte Carlo tees + tanks, and will have special local pricing for her Colorado 14er Hike Logbook + Stamp Set.