SUDS Refillery Pop-Up at Botany Houseplant Shop

September 30 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Free

Join Botany Houseplant Shop and artist Lindsay Jones, for a SUDS Refillery Pop-Up shopping event on Saturday, September 30 from 10-2. Bring your empty bottles to reuse and refill your household soaps & cleaners. Stock up on earth friendlier wash cloths, bamboo toothbrushes, makeup in cardboard packaging, turkish towels, toothpaste tabs, shampoo + conditioner bars, and tons more.
Shop Botany Houseplant’s newest arrivals and take advantage of specials discounts for the day.
Artist Lindsay Jones will be selling her Monte Carlo tees + tanks, and will have special local pricing for her Colorado 14er Hike Logbook + Stamp Set.

Details

Date:
September 30
Time:
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Organizer

Botany Houseplant Shop
Phone:
9703404528
Email:
botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com
Website:
www.botanyhouseplantshop.com

Venue

Botany Houseplant Shop
586 Highway 133
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703404528
Website:
www.botanyhouseplantshop.com
