Studio Showing, Talk-Back, and Optional Patio Party with Resident Artists Baye & Asa

During their residency with Dance Initiative, Baye & Asa will continue crafting their physical pedagogy and expand the technical movement practices that best prepare students for their work. They’ll also begin shaping their 2024 commission for the Baryshnikov Art Center and begin idea generation for their upcoming commission at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On Saturday, May 20th they’ll invite the audience into their work process and show some of the content generated during their residency week. They’ll also do a showing of Suck It Up, a 20-minute duet “confronting the violent fallout of male insecurity and entitlement.” Suck It Up has earned the following:

Winner Best Screendance Film over 10 minutes, San Francisco Dance Film Festival

Finalist for the Jury Prize, Dance Camera West

Winner of the Audience Choice Award, Portland Dance Film Festival

Finalist for the Jury Prize, Dance Film Association Lincoln Center

BE ADVISED: This performance contains adult content (language and implied violence)

Baye & Asa is a dance company creating movement art projects directed by Amadi ‘Baye’ Washington & Sam ‘Asa’ Pratt. Hip Hop and African dance languages are the foundation of their technique and the rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance and theatre.

PATIO PARTY WITH REFRESHMENTS, LIGHT FARE, AND MINGLING, 6:30PM | SHOW, 7:30PM