“Strike A Pose” Dance Party: Fundraiser for Dance Initiative
December 13 @ 6:00 am - 10:00 pm$350
Dance Initiative is hosting a dance party! Our inaugural fundraiser will be an evening of dancing and performance at TACAW on December 13th featuring more than 20 dance artists from up and down the valley. Our theme this year is “Strike A Pose” and we’re bringing the community together to unite through dance. Whatever your style, genre, or background, we invite you to celebrate with us. We are so excited to have a variety of short fun performances and to dance alongside our neighbors from Aspen to Parachute. Sass yourself up and we’ll see you at 6:00pm at TACAW on December 13th.