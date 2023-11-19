Your community connector

“Strike A Pose” Dance Party: Fundraiser for Dance Initiative

December 13 @ 6:00 am - 10:00 pm

$350

Dance Initiative is hosting a dance party! Our inaugural fundraiser will be an evening of dancing and performance at TACAW on December 13th featuring more than 20 dance artists from up and down the valley. Our theme this year is “Strike A Pose” and we’re bringing the community together to unite through dance. Whatever your style, genre, or background, we invite you to celebrate with us. We are so excited to have a variety of short fun performances and to dance alongside our neighbors from Aspen to Parachute. Sass yourself up and we’ll see you at 6:00pm at TACAW on December 13th.

Details

Date:
December 13
Time:
6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$350
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.danceinitiative.org/events/strike-a-pose-a-fundraiser-for-dance-initiative

Organizer

Dance Initiative
Phone:
970 963-8681
Email:
peter@danceinitiative.org
Website:
www.danceinitiative.org

Venue

tacaw
400 Robinson Street
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
www.tacaw.org
