Stretch & Restore yoga class

April 6, 2022 @ 4:15 pm - April 6, 2023 @ 5:30 pm

4:15-5:30 pm Wednesday’s
Instructor: Lindsay Herlinger
https://www.kulayogaonmain.com/class-schedule

A relaxing practice designed to improve flexibility, aid connective tissue recovery and calm the body and mind. Using gentle stretching and targeted breathwork, we can build resilient connective tissue, help prevent injury and re-establish healthy patterns in the body. A wonderful complement to any athletic training program, all sports and yoga practice. All levels welcome, no previous yoga experience needed.

Details

Start:
April 6 @ 4:15 pm
End:
April 6, 2023 @ 5:30 pm

Venue

kula yoga on main
1201 MAIN STREET
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(774) 563-0216
Website:
https://www.kulayogaonmain.com/
