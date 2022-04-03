Stretch & Restore yoga class

4:15-5:30 pm Wednesday’s

Instructor: Lindsay Herlinger

https://www.kulayogaonmain.com/class-schedule

A relaxing practice designed to improve flexibility, aid connective tissue recovery and calm the body and mind. Using gentle stretching and targeted breathwork, we can build resilient connective tissue, help prevent injury and re-establish healthy patterns in the body. A wonderful complement to any athletic training program, all sports and yoga practice. All levels welcome, no previous yoga experience needed.