Storytime with Kara

We are excited to invite families to our early literacy story times. Designed for all ages, we will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes in the Community Room. Sitting still is not a requirement for story time. Young children can reap benefits of storytelling and songs even while wandering. Give it a try. We would love to see you!

Diseñada para niñ@s de todas las edades. Disfrutaremos de cuentos, canciones y acciones con rimas. ¡Sentarse quietecit@s no es un requisito! L@s niñ@s pequeñ@s pueden recibir los beneficios de los cuentos y las canciones aun cuando se mantengan explorando. Ven a conocer el programa. ¡Estamos deseosos de verte!