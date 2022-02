Storytime with Froggy!

Celebrate Read With Me Day as well as the return of our weekly storytimes! Froggy, the star of many wonderful books such as Froggy Gets Dressed, will be our guest at these special storytimes. Each young attendee will also take home a free copy of one of Froggy’s books to keep (while supplies last).

Tuesday • March 1 • New Castle Branch Library

Wednesday • March 2 • Parachute Branch Library

Thursday • March 3 • Rifle Branch Library

Tuesday • March 8 • Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Wednesday • March 9 • Silt Branch Library

Thursday • March 10 • Carbondale Branch Library

All events begin at 10:30 am. Free and open to all.