Storytime with Children’s Author, Julianne Stokes

Local author, Julianne Stokes, will read her newest book. Discover how to ski and ride safely on this adventure with Ski Bird and Powder Piggy. The skiing bird and snowboarding pig both want first tracks on the mountain. As they race to the top, they catch themselves in a bit of trouble. Ski Bird and Powder Piggy realize it is better to work together and learn the Skier Responsibility Code.

Julianne Stokes has other books available for checkout including: Dolphins Don’t Eat Doughnuts and ABC Healthy.